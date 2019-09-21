Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

live
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 6: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

21 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

India vs South Africa: Will Play in Vijay Hazare After SA Series: Dhawan

Dhawan, who is presently engaged with the national team for the ongoing T20 series against South Africa, confirmed that he will play the 50-over domestic event beginning September 24.

PTI |September 21, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Will Play in Vijay Hazare After SA Series: Dhawan

India opener Shikhar Dhwan on Saturday said he will turn up for his state side Delhi in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Dhawan, who is presently engaged with the national team for the ongoing T20 series against South Africa, confirmed that he will play the 50-over domestic event beginning September 24.

"Now even after this series, I am going to play Vijay Hazare as well. I am looking forward to that. I make sure that whatever cricket I play, I play with all my heart whether it's Ranji, Vijay Hazare or the Indian team," Dhawan said on the eve of the third and final T20I against the Proteas.

Dhawan looked in good touch during his partnership with skipper Virat Kohli in the second match at Mohali.

"I had free time since I was not in the Test team, so thought rather than sitting at home or training, play matches which is good for my confidence and my skill levels.

"Match practice is the best practice so I thought it's a good opportunity for me to go and express myself. I was not part of the Test team so I had the opportunity."

There were also reports that Dhawan has pulled out of the initial few matches of the domestic tournament.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Wednesday announced the squad for the tournament and batsman Dhruv Shorey was named as captain.

Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini were also included in the squad.

india vs south africa 2019shikhar dhawanVijay Hazare

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 21 September, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

AFG v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

TBC v TBC
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more