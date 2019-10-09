India vs South Africa | Would Like Points to be Doubled For Away Test Wins: Kohli
India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday proposed that points for an away victory in the World Test Championship should be doubled while reiterating that the ongoing inaugural edition has raised the standards in the five-day format.
