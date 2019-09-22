India vs South Africa: Wrong Result, But India Showed Right Intent by Batting First in Bangalore
Interestingly, Kohli said the decision to bat first was 'exactly what they wanted to do' despite the loss. He also said India would follow the same template leading to the T20 World Cup, explaining chasing in the format isn't as difficult as batting first.
India vs South Africa: Wrong Result, But India Showed Right Intent by Batting First in Bangalore
Interestingly, Kohli said the decision to bat first was 'exactly what they wanted to do' despite the loss. He also said India would follow the same template leading to the T20 World Cup, explaining chasing in the format isn't as difficult as batting first.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 22, 2019, 11:26 PM IST
India vs South Africa | De Kock Pleased With Bowlers' Quick Fixes From Mohali Loss
Cricketnext Staff | September 21, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Flight Delay Frustrates Faf du Plessis Ahead of Test series
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya Look Unrecognizable in Their Throwback Pictures
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings