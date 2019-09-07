India vs South Africa: 'You Can't Always be on Top' - Rabada Eyes India Redemption

When Kagiso Rabada burst onto the international scene he caught everyone’s attention and was earmarked as a talent for the future.
His statistics indicate a top performer - 176 Test wickets at an average of 21.77, with a strike rate (balls bowled per wicket) of 38.8. That strike rate is the fourth best of all time.
He’s also taken 117 ODI wickets at 27.34, and 25 wickets in 19 T20 Internationals.
While Rabada is one of the best bowlers in the modern game, his form in recent months has dropped.
September 2019 has been the month for Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Jofra Archer, all of whom followed up their impressive World Cup performances with equally intense outings in Test cricket.
Rabada described his World Cup tournament, where he looked jaded and burdened, as being just “OK”.
“It’s never easy maintaining a career, I’ve learned that there are a lot of ups and downs. I want to be the best in the world, everybody does. You are naturally going to compete in that fashion, I’m not too worried, I’m feeling nice and easy,” said Rabada, talking to iol.co.za.
Rabada has not played since South Africa’s dismal World Cup campaign but says is refreshed after a much needed break from the game.
“I’m disappointed not angry (about the World Cup). What do I do with anger? When a setback comes you want to be determined, you don’t want to change a lot of things it’s about seeing where you went wrong and then putting in extra work.”
He is ready to prove himself once again and get his name back in the fast bowling conversation.
“I admire those bowlers, they are good bowlers. However the media hypes certain players, and that’s Ok, I know I have been playing very well. Archer is such a natural talent, Bumrah is doing wonders and that can force you to lift your game. You are not always at the top, that’s one thing I can tell you.”
Rabada is in India with the South African team for the tour that begins in Dharamshala on September 15 with a T20 International against Virat Kohli and co. That will be followed up by a three match Test series, and his form will be vital to how the Proteas fare on this tour.
Following Dale Steyn’s retirement from the Test arena, there is no more doubting who the leader of the South African attack is. South Africa’s poor record in Test matches in the sub-continent in the last four years, Steyn and Hashim Amla’s retirement and the creation of a new structure around the national team will add to the burden on Rabada’s shoulders over the next few weeks.
