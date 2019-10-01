India vs South Africa | Young South African Team Comes Without Any Baggage: Du Plessis
South African captain Faf du Plessis has "learnt" his lessons from the disastrous tour of India four years ago and hopes the team's young members will emerge as improved cricketers after the current Test series, beginning on Wednesday.
