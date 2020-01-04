India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I beginning on January 5 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Guwahati and will begin at 19:00 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SL).
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I beginning on January 5 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Guwahati and will begin at 19:00 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SL).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
SL v INDGuwahati BCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings