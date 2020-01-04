Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

210/7 (82.1)

South Africa trail by 59 runs, MIN. 3.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia

454 (150.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

63/0 (29.0)

New Zealand trail by 391 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 34, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 04 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

143/6 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

95/2 (10.3)

Rajshahi Royals need 50 runs in 58 balls at 5.17 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I beginning on January 5 (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Guwahati and will begin at 19:00 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SL).

Cricketnext Staff |January 4, 2020, 8:55 PM IST
Preview: There was a time not too long ago when India and Sri Lanka used to play so often that even fans from both countries became frustrated. The idea of another India-Sri Lanka series would often be received with fans' dissent, and even jokes about the frequency.

However, the same cannot be said of India-Sri Lanka clashes now. The two sides have met only thrice across formats, including the World Cup last year, since the beginning of 2018. They're now set to play a short three-match T20I series beginning in Guwahati Sunday (January 5), with both sides eyeing preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The two sides aren't too far in the ICC rankings, with India on 5 and Sri Lanka on 7. Both teams are in search of consistency and an ideal combination ahead of the big tournament this year.

India would feel they're close to idenfiying theirs, although there's still plenty of work to be done. Their batting order is falling in place, but their approach is still work in progress.

Rohit Sharma's absence this series gives Shikhar Dhawan a chance to stake claim for the opening spot once again. With Rohit fixed as one opener, it's a straight fight between KL Rahul and Dhawan. Rahul's consistent run in this format gives him the edge for now, and only a big performance from Dhawan can change that.

With Kohli forever in the form of his life, the rest of the order is almost sorted. Rishabh Pant needs a big score to silence critics, while Shreyas Iyer has impressed in whatever chances he has got.

India also showed inclination towards experimentation in the previous series when they promoted Shivam Dube to No. 3 in one of the games, and the all-rounder responded with a half-century. Hardik Pandya isn't too far from an international comeback but a back-up all-rounder is crucial for India's plans.

India's issues lie in batting first, and their bowling. India have often struggled to pace their innings while batting first but seem to have found a newfound approach in Mumbai, in the last T20I against West Indies. Rohit, Kohli and Rahul smashed half-centuries, going berserk from the beginning to post 240. It showed India can hit top gear when they want, and it remains to be seen if they stick to the method.

The bowling struggled in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. West Indies' batsmen gave India a run for their money, with pacers and spinners struggling. Bumrah's return is a massive boost for the side which has also lost Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to injuries.

Even in pursuit of their best combination, India have managed to win more than lose in T20Is. In their last four series, they've defeated West Indies twice, drew with South Africa and beat Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka have been up and down in T20Is. They swept Pakistan 3-0 in their own den with a second-string side, but lost to Australia in the same scoreline down under.

Sri Lanka have a fairly young squad with the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka and Oshada Fernando, the heroes of their win in Pakistan. They also some experience. Led by Lasith Malinga, they've got back Angelo Mathews for the series. The all-rounder hasn't played in the format since August 2018 owing to multiple injuries, but Sri Lanka have shown faith in him at the very beginning of the World Cup year.

It's been 11 series, across formats, since Sri Lanka beat India. The hosts are the favourites this time too, and Sri Lanka have to raise their games to change that record.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan

2019india vs sri lanka 2019Indian cricket teamsri lanka vs india 2019When and where to watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
