IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 1: The Rishabh Pant Juggernaut That Never Ceases to Amaze

Stop The Press. Rishabh Pant is batting.

He’s a crowd puller. He’s young. He’s brazen. He dances to his own tunes. Rishabh Pant is a modern-day superstar who will launch you to dizzying heights of ecstasy before bringing you down with a brutal force. He will mess your mental state. Should I be entertained with this brazenness? Or what he did at the end merits an outright offense? Try making some sense of it, you will fail.

Friday was one such occasion when Pant delighted a sparse crowd that assembled in Mohali to celebrate the career of a certain Virat Kohli as he became just the 12th Indian to play in 100 Tests. The first half of the day belonged to Kohli but by the time the bails were drawn, Pant had displaced Kohli from the centrestage.

How, you might ask. Well, he did that just by doing what we all want him to do. And then what we don’t.

Pant, by his own standards, was calm after walking in to bat during the first day of Mohali Test. It was the need of the hour. He made a quiet start but just to give a timely reminder of who he really is, stepped out to send the ball past the boundary. But he was quiet. 50 off 75. Calm before an impending storm?

Yup.

Ask Lasith Embuldeniya who would have been on Cloud 9 after outfoxing Kohli with a superb delivery that cut short his innings on 45 earlier in the day. As if to avenge his senior teammate, Pant launched an unprovoked, all-out assault in the 76th over, bowled by the left-arm spinner.

The Sri Lankans had kept fielders on the boundary rightly anticipating Pant to target them sooner. They were right. But the Indian took the challenge head on and cleared them twice in a row for two outrageous sixes. And then followed that with two fours in the over. Dhananjaya de Silva wasn’t spared either as he got caught in the crossfire. Pant peeled off a four and six off his successive deliveries.

In the blink of an eye, Pant had sprinted to 93 off 89 – he was batting on 50 off 75 before the onslaught began. The milestone awaited.

Remember the part when I wrote about frustration? Yes, it followed.

Sri Lanka took the second new ball soon after the pummeling. A cavalier Pant then offered a defense that would have drawn the ire of everyone had it not been for what he did earlier in his innings. A casual attempt at blocking a length delivery from Suranga Lakmal left an open passage from which the ball sneaked past his defenses and crashed onto the stumps. And just like that, Pant’s astonishing assault came to a crashing end on 96.

Pant took Lakmal, playing his final series, much too lightly forgetting that the 34-year-old had been the spearhead of the Lankan pace attack for a fair while now and has the ability to move the ball both ways with the new ball.

But the anti-climax is part of the deal that comes with someone like Pant. You will love the ride he takes you along but it’s never a guarantee that the end will be as impressive. And that’s exactly what happened in Mohali.

The innings was another example of how quickly and single-handedly Pant can take the game away from you should you allow him to or when he’s in the mood.

In his nine Test innings in India, Pant has been dismissed in the 90s four times. He has five half centuries and one hundred to his name in India and yet to put down his dismissals in the 90s to nervousness will be a gross injustice to his talent and his brand of batting. He just does not care; he is like a juggernaut almost impossible to stop, unless he himself wants to.

He also doesn’t care about reputation. Ask James Anderson whom he so casually reverse-scooped during a Test in Ahmedabad leaving us gobsmacked and ask him: How dare you? But he doesn’t care.

He won’t care what you think of his shot selection. He will play them when the mood strikes. He will win you games from position of no hopes. Or last long enough to ensure a draw. Or even wage a lone battle to keep you in game.

That’s the package deal with him.

Stop the Press for Rishabh Pant is batting.

