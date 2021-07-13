India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Brings Different Dimension to India's Attack, Says Ajit Agarkar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar went onto miss a lot of India games last season. His injury issues started back in 2019 World Cup where he went onto miss games against Afghanistan, West Indies and England. His problems just got intensified by the time IPL 2020 came as he got ruled out from the tournament. Such was the extent of his injury, that he made his comeback in March 2021. Now, he is back in Indian team and as a vice-captain for the Sri Lanka tour. Fans will be having a close eye on his fitness which keeps cropping up. For a fast bowler, fitness is paramount and Bhuvi just can’t keep stonewalling the issue.

One of the fast bowlers who played a lot of cricket in last decade, Ajit Agarkar, feels a fast bowler can go ‘flat out’ if he is in peak fitness.

“Bhuvi really impressed in the England series with the white ball. It happens, if you are injured for a long time, you would start tentatively. So even though he didn’t pick that much wickets in the IPL, he is got the talent. He provides a different dimension to your attack," said Agarkar during his interaction with the journalists in a virtual PC on behalf of Sony Sports Network.

He said since the new ball swings at max two overs in white-ball cricket, the 31-year-old’s ability to move it around is an added advantage.

“One thing that I would look is his fitness. Sometimes you just know whether the guy is confident about his fitness or not. And once he is confident, he will be going flat out; I will be looking forward to him. He provides something different. There are other guys who have come but the experience that he has got, Bhuvi will be extremely handy if he can keep himself fit."

Speaking on Manish Pandey, he said that the Karnataka batsman must not lose hope as he is selected for Sri Lanka tour which means that the door is not shut for his comeback. Many feel that his career has been on the wane with the emergence of new talent in Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw.

“If he (Pandey) gets runs, I am sure he will be picked up in the squad(for T20 World Cup). They wouldn’t have picked him in this side if the door was closed. So, if you are in this team this means that the selectors think you are good enough for India, I don’t think the door is closed on him," he added.

