India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Deepak Chahar Hailed on Social Media For Taking India Home in Tight Chase

Deepak Chahar snatched victory for India in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo with his superb knock. The 27-year-old smashed 69 off 82 balls and made sure that he take the visitors home in a tight chase. The Twitter soon erupted after India’s win. Here are some of the top reactions:

Well played team India BTake a bow Thanks to #deepakchahar for man of the match #INDvSL I think #TeamIndia is best under #RahulDravid coaching#bcci pic.twitter.com/dN5fBkrb98 — Chirag Rajvaniya (@mr_rajvaniya) July 20, 2021

When Seamers finish off in style.Well done boys.. #deepakchahar You beauty .Also happy for the coach #RahulDravid Sir#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/l8NDUUhXTC— Vinay Shetty (@VinayShetty0945) July 20, 2021

Chahar, the Man of the Match, said it was a dream to play a knock like that. “Only one thing was going in my mind, that this is the kind of thing you dream when you start playing cricket and when playing for India. No better way to win the match for the country," he said at the presentation ceremony.

“Rahul sir told me to play all the balls. I have played few innings for India A and he has belief in me. He told me he thinks I can be a No. 7.

“We have a fantastic batting line-up and hopefully I won’t get to bat in the next games. This is the first time for me in such a situation. We were just playing ball by ball and when it came under 50 that is when I decided to hit boundaries and after that, the six (off Sandakan) it gave me the momentum."

Chahar was Man of the Match, having picked up a couple of wickets as well.

“Few drop catches… it was hot there and we did well after that, and I got two wickets. In the end we stopped them to 270s which is a decent score."

