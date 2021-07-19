India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Don't Put Pressure on Prithvi Shaw; He Will Get Big Scores Eventually, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has urged the fans not to put pressure on Prithvi Shaw after the youngster played a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Manjrekar hailed Shaw for an impact innings and said India couldn’t have lost the game even if they wanted to. “I hope we don’t, typically like we do in India, put pressure on a young player, saying he has got to get a hundred," Manjrekar told Sony Sports.

“That 40 (43) he got today put India in a winning position after that; India wasn’t going to lose even if they tried.

“I am happy with him getting 40s and 50s at the strike rate, provided there is enough batting after that. And it seemed like he wasn’t looking to play that way, but it was just happening. Ishan Kishan played a little differently, bordering on being frenetic."

He said Shaw’s innings was a nothing short of a statement.

“Eventually, he will start getting the big scores, but I don’t think the pressure should be put on him straight away that he has got to convert his starts into hundreds. Getting a hundred in ODI cricket, if you’re a good player batting at the top, you get hundreds. But winning is important.

“The impact of Prithvi Shaw’s innings, India chased down the target of 263 with 13.2 overs to spare. That’s a statement," Manjrekar added.

The youngster slammed 43 off 24 balls and made sure that India are off to flyer. Shaw, who had a terrible outing in Tests in Australia, has comeback strong in limited-overs cricket. Since then he is getting a string of thirties and forties which were too aggressive to say the least. Such brutal was his knock, that India won with 14 overs to spare.

