India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Hardik Pandya Can Make into the Eleven Purely as a Batsman, Feels Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has heaped praise on India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Manjrekar said that news of Pandya bowling in the nets is a very positive thing as his batting skills alone can propel him into the playing eleven. He also said that India has a solid T20 team, and they wouldn’t be in a situation like they were in 2019 World Cup. India were knocked out in the semi-final and struggled to find a permanent number four during the whole campaign.

“Hardik proved himself in Australia that he is perfectly capable of playing in the team as a pure batter, there is no doubt now that he can do that,” Manjrekar said during a virtual interaction. I am also reading reports that he has started bowling as well. His bowling, all the more-better for India. He has shown that he has the ability to walk into the team as a pure batter in white-ball cricket,” added Manjrekar.

“The T20 World Cup squad is almost finalised. India’s T20 cricket is in a very healthy space, so it is not like the 2019 World Cup, where till the end we didn’t find our number four.“This T20 team, that India will put up, will be one of the strongest India has ever put up in a T20 format, so I think most of the players are already pencilled in."

Meanwhile former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja backed Karnataka youngster Devdutt Padikkal to come good in Lanka.

“I love Devdutt Padikkal, he is the future, but you have got Prithvi Shaw as well. It all depends on the guys who are running the side at that particular moment.

“I don’t think it is a choice that Shikhar Dhawan would be making, it will be a choice that the selectors make and of course Rahul Dravid. It will show us what Indian cricket is thinking. It is a tough call between all these guys.

“I would have gone with Padikkal, he is very special,” said Jadeja, adding he was a bit surprised at Dhawan being made the skipper.

