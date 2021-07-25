India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Is Hardik Pandya Singing Sri Lanka’s National Anthem? Twitter Users React

A clip of India allrounder Harik Pandya apparently singing Sri Lankan national anthem has been shared on social media. Pandya, who is part of the India limited-overs squad currently on tour of the nation for six limited-overs matches, was seen singing the Lankan national anthem ahead of the start of the first T20I between the two teams in Colombo on Sunday.

It’s a tradition that the players of the two opposing teams assemble in the park minutes before the first ball is bowled to sing respective national anthems. And it was during that phase that an eagle-eyed cricket fan made the observation.

Is it just me that saw @hardikpandya7 singing the SL national anthem, then? #SLvInd pic.twitter.com/TuALbiRFu4— Pranith (@Pranith16) July 25, 2021

Caught in the act!— Ramyaa A S (@ramya30380) July 25, 2021

Hardik Pandya was singing Sri Lankan national anthem, nice to see that.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 25, 2021

India are hoping to continue their winning run despite a defeat in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka earlier this week. A young squad led by Shikhar Dhawan has punched above its weight as they won a three-match ODI series against the hosts 2-1.

The three-match T20I series follows the ODIs and it presents several young guns with a chance to stake a claim for the T20 World Cup set to be played later this year.

The young squad features several players on the fringes and newcomers who are eager to prove they belong to the international stage. The chance has been presented to these young guns in the absence of several first-choice cricketers being on England tour for a Test series scheduled to start in the first week of August.

