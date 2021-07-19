India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Ishan Kishan Says 'Dream Turning into Reality' After Nice Debut

Ishan Kishan made a great debut as he smashed 59 runs in just 42 balls against Sri Lanka in the first of the three match series in Colombo. Kishan was playing his first ODI game and waited long to reach this point. He had a terrific IPL in 2020 where he showed the world what he got. After the game, he shared an emotional post with his fans where he said his ‘dream is turning into reality.’

Virender Sehwag’s Cryptic Post on Prithvi Shaw Floors Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan23)

“My dream turning into reality and there is no better feeling. Wearing the India blue is such an honor. Thank you everyone for your wishes and support. The goal remains to continue the hard work, giving it my all for my country," he captioned the post on Instagram.Thanks to his quick-fire innings, India made a mockery of Sri Lanka’s target of 263 as they chased down the total with 14 overs to spare.

Meanwhile Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat after a combined bowling effort as India hammered a hapless Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI in Colombo on Sunday. India’s bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 262 for 9 in 50 overs, and then the batsmen chased it down in just 36.4 overs. Dhawan was anchor and unbeaten on 86 while Kishan (59 off 42) and Shaw (43 off 24) played aggressive knocks. Suryakumar Yadav then had some fun with 31* off 20.

India didn’t take much time to get their chase going. Prithvi Shaw carried forward his excellent form with some cracking strokeplay making 43 off just 24 balls with nine boundaries to give India the early momentum.

It included three back to back boundaries off Isuru Udana in the fourth over; Shaw was not slogging, but merely timing the ball to perfection with shots full of intent. Shaw was perhaps disturbed by a bouncer from Dushmatha Chameera that hit his helmet in the fifth over. The very next ball he faced, he holed out to long on. Sri Lanka’s change of pace worked, as they got on spinner Dhananjaya de Silva to stop the aggressive Shaw.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here