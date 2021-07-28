India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Krunal Pandya Moved to Separate Hotel As Entire Squad Tests Negative of Covid-19

Sri Lanka cricket has moved Krunal Pandya to a separate hotel after the whole Indian team returned Covid-19 negative in an RT-PCR test which was conducted late last night. According to Cricbuzz, Pandya has been moved to Mount Lavinia hotel, but the entire team has remained in Colombo. The SLC is quite confident that the game will go on.

Krunal Pandya Tests Positive for COVID-19, Second T20I Postponed

“Yes, who have moved Krunal to an intermediate care hotel Mount Lavinia," confirmed SLC secretary Mohan de Silva. “Hopefully the match could be played today," Cricbuzz quoted a top SLC official as saying.

The eight members who were close contacts of Pandya were subsequently tested once it came to light that he has tested positive. Meanwhile the whole squad was tested too; everyone is negative, the website has confirmed. With the deadly virus failing to compromise any one except the 29-year-old, the second match is set to get a green signal. Meanwhile the third and final game also gets a go ahead which will now take place on July 29 (tomorrow.) The India squad will leave on July 30 but Pandya will not be traveling; he will be quarantined and had to clear an RT-PCR before boarding a flight to India.

Covid Hits Team India: Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw’s England Departure May Face Delay

India-Sri Lanka second T20I was postponed by a day after all-rounder Krunal Pandya was diagnosed with Covid-19. Following this, the whole team is now in isolation. However, this has put a spanner in BCCI’s plans as they were looking to send Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw to England. The duo was selected after Virat Kohli led side faced multiple injury issues in Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan. The three youngsters were sent back to India and with staff shortage, BCCI quickly decided to send Yadav and Shaw as a back-up.

