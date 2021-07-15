India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Kusal Perera Set to Miss Series Due to Injury

Former Sri Lanka captain and their batting mainstay Kusal Perera is reportedly set to miss the upcoming six-matches against India at home slated to get underway from July 18 due to an unspecified injury.

Perera was the captain of the Sri Lankan team in England but since the central contract dispute between the players and cricket board erupted, Dasun Shanaka has been named as the new skipper at his expense.

As per ESPNcricinfo, while Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasn’t revealed the exact nature of Perera’s injury and hasn’t yet officially announced his withdrawal, a team doctor says the batter is likely to be out of action for six weeks.

Perera was one of Sri Lanka’s three half-centurions in the ODI series against England. The 30-year-old Perera has scored 3071 runs in 107 ODIs along with 1347 runs in 50 T20 Internationals.

India’s Sri Lanka tour kicks-off from Sunday with a three-match ODI series. However, with nearly two days remaining for the series opener, the home team is yet to name their squad.

Sri Lanka cricket is undergoing a crisis with players and board involved in a contract dispute.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Chandimal has written a letter to SLC asking for clarity on his international future. In it, he has asked for an opportunity to meet with Aravinda de Silva who is the head of SL Technical Committee discuss his future.

“My only intention of stating these facts is to make you understand my position and your organisation’s vision of my future," the letter read.

“Based on these statistics, I personally feel I have been grossly vindicated of selection to represent the country I adore in both white ball and test cricket.

Going beyond my player statistics, my compliance towards health and fitness and my ethical standards towards SLC have been of the highest calibre," it added.

