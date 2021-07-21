CricketNext

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: 'Mickey Arthur Has Cursed More Than the Cast of Mirzapur'-India Fans Make Sri Lanka Coach Trend on Twitter
India vs Sri Lanka 2021: 'Mickey Arthur Has Cursed More Than the Cast of Mirzapur'-India Fans Make Sri Lanka Coach Trend on Twitter

Sri Lanka coack Mickey Arthur loses his cool.

Mickey Arthur lost his mind as Sri Lanka let India loose in a crucial match at Colombo.

Fans made Sri Lanka coach trend on social media after the former grabbed all the air time for his animated reactions all across India’s chase. The home team had India under the mat at 193/7 but let them get through as Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav batted brilliantly. While Yadav scored 53, Chahar remained unbeaten at 69.

Meanwhile Mickey Arthur couldn’t believe his eyes as he saw his team make one blunder after the other. He was seen cursing, and venting his frustration at the local official.

Some Indian fans trolled him heavily while the other sympathised with him. Here are some top reaction.

A stunning unbeaten 69 from Deepak Chahar helped India snatch win from the jaws of defeat in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India were 193 for 7 chasing 276 when Chahar, along with Bhuvneshwar, produced a rearguard effort to help India win in the last over. Bhuvneshwar was unbeaten on 19 off 28, providing ample support to Chahar. The duo had also bagged five wickets between them with the ball and capped it with an unbroken 84-run stand.

first published:July 21, 2021, 08:05 IST