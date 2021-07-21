Fans made Sri Lanka coach trend on social media after the former grabbed all the air time for his animated reactions all across India’s chase. The home team had India under the mat at 193/7 but let them get through as Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav batted brilliantly. While Yadav scored 53, Chahar remained unbeaten at 69.

Live scenes of Mickey Arthur inside Sri Lanka’s dress room!! #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/RLFg1dSldW— Mihir Kaslikar (@Mihir_Kaslikar) July 20, 2021

Mickey Arthur has cursed more in the last nine minutes than the entire cast of Mirzapur. #INDvSL— Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) July 20, 2021

Meanwhile Mickey Arthur couldn’t believe his eyes as he saw his team make one blunder after the other. He was seen cursing, and venting his frustration at the local official.

Mickey arthur be like : to ye he tumhari team bsdk #INDvSL #SLvsIND pic.twitter.com/AFiCPpXzLI— Manan Dave (@davemanan247) July 20, 2021

Mickey Arthur should be kept away from Human beings and Srilankan players for a few days #INDvsSL— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) July 20, 2021

Some Indian fans trolled him heavily while the other sympathised with him. Here are some top reaction.

Mickey Arthur losing his shit like an Indian foofaji at weddings.— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) July 20, 2021

Just for his antics Mickey Arthur can be a football manager— Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) July 20, 2021

A stunning unbeaten 69 from Deepak Chahar helped India snatch win from the jaws of defeat in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India were 193 for 7 chasing 276 when Chahar, along with Bhuvneshwar, produced a rearguard effort to help India win in the last over. Bhuvneshwar was unbeaten on 19 off 28, providing ample support to Chahar. The duo had also bagged five wickets between them with the ball and capped it with an unbroken 84-run stand.

