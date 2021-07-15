India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Match Timings of ODI And T20I Series Changed

There’s been significant changes in the fixtures and match timings of India vs Sri Lanka 2021 white-ball matches. The tour was originally set to get underway from July 13 but reports of multiple covid-19 cases were reported in Sri Lankan camp forced it to be rescheduled.

Now, the ODI series will start from 18th July (Sunday) and concludes on July 23rd when the third match will be played. The T20I series will now start from July 25th with the final match of the tour to be played on July 29th.

Not only the dates but the match timings have also been altered. The ODI matches were to originally start from 2:30 PM (IST) but will now start 30 minutes later from 3:00 PM (IST).

The timings of T20I matches have also been altered by an hour. The matches will now start from 8:00 PM (IST).

No specific reason for the late start have been given yet.

India squad features several uncapped players and those who have been on the fringes for years. The touring party is devoid of several first-choice players who are currently in England for the Test tour.

The legendary Rahul Dravid has been named as the head coach for the tour with opening batter Shikhar Dhawan to lead and Bhuvneshwar Kumar appointed as his deputy.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka tour: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

All the matches of the tour will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

