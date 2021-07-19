Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal finally came to the fore as the duo once again hunted in pack at Colombo in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. ‘Kulcha’ accounted for four wickets and made sure that they slow down the hosts. This brought back memories from 2018 tour of South Africa where the duo went after Protea middle-order; these two were on the money yesterday as India beat Sri Lanka with fourteen overs to spare.

“Very happy that after a long time Chahal and I got to play together for the team. We are comfortable with each other and we back each other. We both share inputs on the field whenever it is required, the bonding is nice between us both. We performed well together, we played after a long time and it orders well for the side," Kuldeep was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that players can get nervous sometimes staying in the bio-bubble but can bounce back if backed by senior management; he revealed new head coach Rahul Dravid backed him to the hilt.

“Nervousness is always there when you step out to the field. Rahul Sir backed me and he motivated me. We talked a lot and he told me to enjoy my bowling and not worry about the result. I am happy that I performed well. Obviously, you are nervous when you play cricket after a long time, the way the team performed, I am very happy with it," Kuldeep said.

“We have come to play cricket here. We are lucky that we are getting to play cricket. There are many youngsters in the side, we are not worried about what anyone is saying. We are just here to enjoy our cricket. It is difficult to stay in bubbles, when you are not playing there are doubts that can creep in. It’s sport at the end of the day, someone gets the chance and someone doesn’t," he added.

