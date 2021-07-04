India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Official Broadcaster Ropes in Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajit Agarkar and Ajay Jadeja

SPSN will feature flagship studio show Extraaa Innings in English and Hindi for India’s tour of Sri Lanka starting July 13. The Live studio show in English will be presented by former players like Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajit Agarkar and Ajay Jadeja along with Matt Floyd while the Hindi studio show will be presented by former cricketers namely Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan, Amit Mishra, Saba Karim along with Arjun Pandit. The Tamil commentary box will feature Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, WV Raman, Vidhyut Sivaramakrishnan, T Arasu and S Seshadri while the Telugu commentary will be presented by Venkatapathy Raju, Gnaneshwar Rao, C Venkatesh, RJ Hemanth, Sandeep Kumar and Vijay Mahavadi.

Led by former India captain Rahul Dravid who will step in as coach, this will be the first time two senior Indian men’s teams play bilateral series simultaneously. Shikhar Dhawan will captain the young side while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the vice-captain in the 3-match ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka. Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya are likely to receive their maiden Indian cap in ODIs and T20Is and will have the experience of seasoned players like Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and more by their side as all eyes will be on the performance and future of the Indian Cricket Team.

The series which will feature 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is will be aired in India LIVE in four languages: SONY TEN 1 and SONY SIX in English, SONY TEN 3 in Hindi and on the newly launched SONY TEN 4 in Tamil and Telugu from 1.30 pm IST as well as livestreamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

