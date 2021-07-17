India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Chahar, Akila Dananjaya & Other Players To Watch Out For During ODI Series

India will clash with Sri Lanka in the opener of the three-match ODI series in Colombo on Sunday, the 18th of July. With the main squad of the visitors away in England on Test duty, the Indian contingent in the island nation is a fine mix of experience and new talent and some big performances can be expected from them in the series. The home team themselves have a number of young and fresh faces in the squad and a tough opposition like India will provide them with the ideal platform to test their strength and character.

We look at 8 players who can potentially stand out during the three-match series.

England vs Pakistan: Visitors Pakistan Rebound From ODI Humiliation To Win First T20

1. Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw turned the disappointment of IPL 2020 and the Adelaide Test upside down and returned with a stunning performance for Mumbai in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy - India’s premier domestic one-day competition. Shaw, the opener blasted 827 runs in just 8 matches at a strike rate of 138.29 with 4 hundreds - it was the highest aggregate in the tournament in history!

What Shaw brings to the table for India is destruction through his scintillating stroke play at the top of the order. He scores big runs at a devastating scoring rate putting the opposition on the back foot from early in the match. Shaw carried his form into the IPL 2021 hammering 308 runs in 8 matches at a mind-boggling rate of 166.48.

Shaw has represented India in 3 ODIs thus far in his career and the Sri Lanka series provides him with a great opportunity to cement himself as the reserve opener for India after Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. He has an aggregate of 2211 runs in 41 List A innings at a batting average of 58.18 and strike rate of 124.98 including 8 hundreds.

2. Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has the chance to grab a middle-order position for India during the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Yadav was also in fine form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy smashing 332 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 151.59 with one hundred and a fifty. He blasted a stunning 133 off just 58 deliveries against Puducherry in Jaipur which remains one of the most destructive hundreds in Indian List A history!

Yadav has been the work-horse in the middle order for Mumbai Indians during the last few seasons and playing a pivotal role with the bat during their successive successful campaigns in 2019 and 2020. Yadav was the highest run-getter for the franchise between 2018 and 2020 with an aggregate of 1416 runs.

His temperament and flexibility in adapting to any batting position makes him an invaluable asset for India in the middle order. He can drop anchor and play the role of the accumulator and then hit the long ball at the death - making him an ideal candidate for the number 4 position in Sri Lanka.

He produced a Player of the Match performance from the number three position hammering 57 off just 31 deliveries in his very first outing with the bat for India in international cricket. He has added that extra firepower in his arsenal of late and had a strike rate of 145.16 and 168.97 in the previous two editions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - India’s premier T20 domestic competition.

Yadav has an impressive record in List A cricket with an aggregate of 2779 runs in 87 innings at an average of 37.55 and strike rate of 103.88 with three hundreds and 17 fifties.

3. Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar should be India’s first choice leg-spinner in the ODI XI against Sri Lanka. He has been the unsung hero for Mumbai Indians during their successful campaigns in 2019 and 2020 picking big wickets at a restrictive economy rate in the middle overs for one of the most successful T20 franchises in the world.

Chahar was the highest wicket-taker amongst spinners in IPL 2021 and returned with 11 wickets in 7 matches at a strike rate of 15.2. Not only did he pick quality opposition wickets but also was very economical giving away just 7.21 runs per over - which is a commendable feat for a leg spinner.

The leg break/googly bowler has a number of variations in his arsenal and can bamboozle the best in the world with his guile and spin. With Yuzvendra Chahal not at his best over the last couple of years, it is high time that Chahar is drafted in in all the three formats for India as an attacking wicket-taking option - given the World Test Championship and the successive World T20 tournaments in 2021 and 2022 and the World Cup in 2023.

Chahar rose to prominence in the in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy where he returned as the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan and the third-highest overall with 20 wickets in 9 matches at a strike rate of 24.5 and economy rate of 4.28 in the competition. He has picked 64 List A wickets in just 39 matches at an average of 26.23 and strike rate of 30.7 and economy rate of 5.12.

4. Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal is another opener who India should invest in for the future in limited overs cricket. Like Shaw, the left-hander was in cracking form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 737 runs in 7 matches including 4 hundreds. He outscored both AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the 2020 edition of the IPL scoring 473 runs in 15 matches with 5 fifties. He displayed a new quality in his batting in 2021 smashing 100 off just 51 deliveries against the Royals in Mumbai - the accumulator Padikkal had turned aggressor and added a new dimension to his batting.

WI vs AUS: Evin Lewis’ 79 Take West Indies to Another Win, Clinch Series Against Australia 4-1

5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After being left out of the Test team to England, veteran Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named Vice-Captain of the limited overs’ tour in Sri Lanka suggesting that he was still in the mix for the World T20 and the World Cup. Kumar had always been a restrictive bowler in both ODIs and T20 cricket but post 2019 saw a dramatic transformation in his wicket-taking prowess for India. He has bagged 39 wickets from 22 matches at an average of 23.56 and strike rate of 27.5 with an economy rate of 5.13 since the 1st of January, 2019 and this new avatar has placed Kumar on the top of the bowling charts for fast bowlers in terms of average in this time-frame.

Kumar’s ability to swing the new white ball, his variations with the slower ones and his yorker-bowling consistency at the death make him a sought-after specialist for India in the 50-over format.

Kumar was in brilliant form during India’s 2-1 home series triumph against England in 2021. He picked six crucial wickets and was the most economical bowler of the series giving away just 4.65 runs per over.

6. Akila Dananjaya

Akila Dananjaya is one of Sri Lanka’s maverick spinners who has bagged 51 wickets in 34 bowling innings in ODI cricket. His strike rate of 34.7 and economy rate of 5.09 stand out in the format and suggest that not only does he pick wickets but also is very restrictive with the ball.

Dananjaya could be a handful on the spinner-friendly tracks at the RPS in Colombo where he returned with his best figures in ODI cricket - 6-29 in 9 overs in a match-winning performance against South Africa in 2018.

Dananjaya also produced a Player of the Match performance against India, albeit ending on the losing side in Pallekele in 2017. The spinner ran through the top and middle order and had match figures of 6-54 in 10 overs, almost winning the match for Sri Lanka.

The greatest asset for Dananjaya is his unpredictability - he can bowl off-spin, leg spin, doosra, the carrom ball and the googly all in one over and it is difficult to label him as one type of spinner.

7. Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka is a dangerous lower-order batsman who will also be leading the Sri Lankan team in the ODI series against India. Shanaka’s biggest weapon is his ability to hit the long ball as his strike rate of 99.18 in ODIs indicates.

His most stunning knock with the bat came against South Africa in Pallekele in 2017 when batting at number 8 Shanaka smashed 65 off just 34 deliveries - the standout feature of his innings being the five sixes!

Shanaka is also a useful right-arm medium pacer.

He had first made headlines in Sri Lanka when batting at number 4 in an AIA Premier T20 match for Sinhalese Sports Club in 2016, Shanaka hammered 16 sixes in his blitzkrieg 123 off just 46 deliveries just a week after smashing 131 off 48 deliveries against Galle Cricket Club.

8. Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando is a hard-hitting right-handed opening batsman who has scored 669 runs in 20 matches at a strike rate of 96.67 for Sri Lanka in ODI cricket.

Fernando scored a magnificent 127 off 123 deliveries against the West Indies in Hambantota in early 2020 - his second hundred against the opposition after registering a match-winning 104 from number 3 at Chester-le-Street in the 2019 World Cup.

Fernando has very impressive List A numbers with an aggregate of 2088 runs in 51 innings at an average of 43.5 and strike rate of 97.2 with 7 hundreds.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here