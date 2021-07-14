Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has said that fans must not expect the new team management under Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan to have a rotation policy in Sri Lanka so that every player gets a chance to play. He said that Dravid must play the best playing-eleven, and the focus must be on winning each and every game.

“At the end of the day Rahul Dravid is the coach for this series (India-Sri Lanka), and as a coach you would want to win this tournament. Therefore, he would be playing the best eleven looking at the opposition and the conditions. He has to win the games, and he must play the best eleven. He doesn’t have a compulsion to give equal chance to all the players," he said in a virtual interaction with journalists on behalf of Sony Sports Network.

India have selected 18-man squad and the fans are expecting that they would see a number of youngsters on the field. But the former India cricketer said youngsters are lucky enough that they will be spending a lot of time with Dravid inside a bubble.

“As far as the players are concerned, all of them are lucky that they are locked inside a bubble with someone like Rahul Dravid. They will have minimum distraction and will learn a lot from him."

Mohammad Kaif, who was one of the best Indian fielders of his time, also took questions on the state of fielding in Indian team. He said youngsters not being fit is unacceptable.

“If you are 20, 22 and not fit…then I am sorry. There can’t be an excuse for your poor fielding if you are 20 or 22-years-old. But Indian fielding has been really good. Every player now a days spends time on their fitness; they are eating right kind of food, they have hired professionals. So Indian fielding has come a long way since my time. But I would suggest that they maintain a balance. Acting in the field and gymming are two different things; they must have a balance," he added.

Watch the 1st ODI on 18th July 2021 LIVE on SONY TEN 1 and SONY SIX in English from 3.00 pm IST

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here