CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Rahul Dravid Could Coach Team India, Shikhar Dhawan Potential Captain - Report

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Rahul Dravid Could Coach Team India, Shikhar Dhawan Potential Captain - Report

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Rahul Dravid Could Coach Team India, Shikhar Dhawan Potential Captain - Report

While all the senior players, coaches and support staff will be busy in England, the BCCI will have to comeup with a new skipper, coach and support staff for the team touring Sri Lanka.

As Team India gears up for the upcoming Test series and WTC final in England, the white-ball specialists are also getting ready for a T20I and ODI series against neighbors Sri Lanka, at the same time. Already a 30-member squad has been announced for the Tests, while the squad for the Lanka series is also expected to have as many members.

ALSO READ – India in Sri Lanka 2021: All Matches to be Played in Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium

The same was confirmed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. “We have planned a white ball series for the senior men’s team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka. Yes, it will be a team of white-ball specialists. It will be a different team.”

The T20I and ODIs will be a huge opportunity for the youngsters, and some players making a comeback, to seal their place in the squad. But it is not as simple as it appears. While all the senior players, coaches and support staff will be busy in England, the BCCI will have to come up with a new skipper, coach and support staff for the team touring Sri Lanka.

For now, there are rumours doing the rounds that head of NCA, and coach of the U-19 and India A teams, Rahul Dravid could be sent as the coach to Lanka with the team. The name of Paras Mhambrey has also been floating around. While no official announcement has been made, it is predicted that Shikhar Dhawan, who happens to be the senior-most player in white-ball cricket, and not going to England, could be appointed skipper for the side.

ALSO READ – India Tour of England 2021: Indian Fans Respond to Cheeky Tweet Over Jimmy ‘Clouderson’

“Nothing has been finalised yet. The BCCI is looking at multiple factors and a decision will be taken well in time,” a Board official said.

Though what is confirmed is that all the matches will be played in Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium. “We plan to host the entire series at one venue,” Sri Lanka Cricket’s Administrative Committee chairman Arjuna de Silva told Sportstar. “As of now, it has been decided that the Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures. Obviously, it depends on how the situation is around that time.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches