- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Rahul Dravid Could Coach Team India, Shikhar Dhawan Potential Captain - Report
While all the senior players, coaches and support staff will be busy in England, the BCCI will have to comeup with a new skipper, coach and support staff for the team touring Sri Lanka.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 11, 2021, 1:19 PM IST
As Team India gears up for the upcoming Test series and WTC final in England, the white-ball specialists are also getting ready for a T20I and ODI series against neighbors Sri Lanka, at the same time. Already a 30-member squad has been announced for the Tests, while the squad for the Lanka series is also expected to have as many members.
ALSO READ – India in Sri Lanka 2021: All Matches to be Played in Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium
The same was confirmed by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. “We have planned a white ball series for the senior men’s team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka. Yes, it will be a team of white-ball specialists. It will be a different team.”
The T20I and ODIs will be a huge opportunity for the youngsters, and some players making a comeback, to seal their place in the squad. But it is not as simple as it appears. While all the senior players, coaches and support staff will be busy in England, the BCCI will have to come up with a new skipper, coach and support staff for the team touring Sri Lanka.
For now, there are rumours doing the rounds that head of NCA, and coach of the U-19 and India A teams, Rahul Dravid could be sent as the coach to Lanka with the team. The name of Paras Mhambrey has also been floating around. While no official announcement has been made, it is predicted that Shikhar Dhawan, who happens to be the senior-most player in white-ball cricket, and not going to England, could be appointed skipper for the side.
ALSO READ – India Tour of England 2021: Indian Fans Respond to Cheeky Tweet Over Jimmy ‘Clouderson’
“Nothing has been finalised yet. The BCCI is looking at multiple factors and a decision will be taken well in time,” a Board official said.
Though what is confirmed is that all the matches will be played in Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium. “We plan to host the entire series at one venue,” Sri Lanka Cricket’s Administrative Committee chairman Arjuna de Silva told Sportstar. “As of now, it has been decided that the Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures. Obviously, it depends on how the situation is around that time.”
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking