India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Rahul Dravid Must Stay at NCA; Under 19 Need Him- Wasim Jaffer

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has said that Rahul Dravid should stay at NCA and continue to monitor the ‘supply line’ of players which has produced some great talent of late. Jaffer aired his views on a video which he titled as unpopular opinion as it is contrary to the popular view which wants Dravid to take over the reins of the national team from Ravi Shastri.

“Rahul Dravid’s mentorship and guidance is more needed at the Under-19 and India A levels so that the players there can achieve the next level. So, he needs to stay at the NCA for a longer period for our bench strength to keep on growing even stronger," Jaffer opined.

Under Dravid, India went onto reach the 2016 and 2018 U-19 World Cup finals, winning the title in 2018. A number of players have come up under his watchful eyes. They include the likes of Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw. Both have shown tremendous talent and likely to be future superstars. The credit for a number of players like them must go to Dravid.

“Due to the infrastructure created by the BCCI, there’s a strong supply line of players to the national team and even more credit I think should go to Rahul Dravid," he said.

“The way he is working as a head coach at the NCA, guiding Under-19 players, India A players, fringe players, and even the international players who go to the NCA when they aren’t in the team, there can’t be a better role model or mentor other than Rahul Dravid," added Jaffer.

The 48-year-old is currently in Sri Lanka as Indian team’s head coach. The ever-changing Covid-19 situation has made sure that BCCI field two separate teams. One for England tour and the other for Sri Lanka white ball series. With Kohli-Shastri in England, the board named Rahul Dravid as coach and Shikhar Dhawan as captain of this new team. The first ODI takes place on July 13.

