India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Records Galore for Deepak Chahar After All-Round Show

Deepak Chahar batted brilliantly to take India home in a thriller of a match in Colombo. With this he also etched his name in stats book. Here are some of the interesting numbers after yesterday’s game:

-He has now become the only Indian batsman to score a fifty in a successful run chase.His score of 69* is the highest by an Indian at number 8 or lower. He surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar in this regard who scored 53* runs batting at number 9 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

-He is still dwarfed by Ravindra Jadeja in terms of the highest individual score at number eight. (Jadeja slammed 77 vs NZ in 2014)

-He alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar has accounted for joint-second highest 8th wicket partnership (84 runs) for India in ODIs.

-Since 2009, he is the first Indian to hit a fifty and take 2 or more wickets against Sri Lanka in an ODI. Before him, Yuvraj Singh scored 73 runs and picked up 2 wickets for 39 runs in Colombo ODI, 2009.

Meanwhile it was a nice game for Team India as a whole as they were at one stage reduced to 193/7, and were staring at an imminent defeat; there were some team records that were set in Colombo last night, these were:

-This was the tenth consecutive ODI win for India against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanaka. The last time Sri Lanka won an ODI against India at home was in 2012.

-This was the ninth consecutive bilateral ODI series win for India against Sri Lanka. The last time Sri Lanka won an ODI series against India was in 1997. Since then, India have won 10 out of 12 bilateral series while two series were drawn.

-India have now won 11 consecutive bilateral series across formats against Sri Lanka. The last time Sri Lanka won a bilateral series against India was in 2008. Sri Lanka defeated India 2-1 in a Test series at home at that time.

