India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Records Galore for Skipper Shikhar Dhawan in Colombo

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan made his captaincy debut in Colombo and made an instant impact. India were powered to an easy win as they beat the hosts with fourteen overs to spare. His unbeaten 86 saw him go past Ajit Wadekar on the list of the highest scores by Indian batsmen in their very first innings as ODI captain. Earlier Sachin Tendulkar held that record with his 110 against the same opposition at this very venue in 1996 while Wadekar now occupies the third spot with 67 vs England at Headingley (Leeds) in 1974.

Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan Help India Smash Hapless Hosts

Dhawan has also become the sixth Indian to score more than 50 runs on ODI captaincy debut. He went past 6,000 ODIs runs and completed 1000 runs against Sri Lanka during his match-winning knock. Meanwhile with this win, India have now registered 92 wins against Sri Lanka, most against a single opponent. Australia and Pakistan also occupy the joint-top spot on this list with 92 wins each against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Shikhar Dhawan Second Fastest Indian After Virat Kohli to Reach 6,000 Runs in ODIs

Ishan Kishan too made a stunning debut. He scored a fifty and with this he has now become only the second cricketer to smash fifties on T20 and ODI debut. South African Rassie van der Dussen was the first to achieve the feat.

Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan Help India Smash Hapless Hosts

Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat after a combined bowling effort as India hammered a hapless Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI in Colombo on Sunday. India’s bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 262 for 9 in 50 overs, and then the batsmen chased it down in just 36.4 overs. Dhawan was anchor and unbeaten on 86 while Kishan (59 off 42) and Shaw (43 off 24) played aggressive knocks. Suryakumar Yadav then had some fun with 31* off 20.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here