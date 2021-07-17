India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Shikhar Dhawan Can Become 4th Fastest In History To 6000 ODI Runs

India will clash with Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series starting in Colombo from the 18th of July. The Indian contingent will be led by Shikhar Dhawan who is on the verge of reaching the 6000 Club in ODI cricket. There will be a number of new faces and young talent representing India in the series. We look at such interesting records and milestones for India in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. We also look at some other numbers that stand out for some members of the Indian contingent.

8: India’s Unbeaten Streak In Sri Lanka

India are on a record winning streak in ODIs in Sri Lanka and have been victorious in their last 8 matches in the country in a time spanning almost 9 years! They have not been beaten in the island nation since losing to Sri Lanka in Hambantota on the 24th of July, 2012.

No other visiting team matches India’s winning streak in Sri Lanka.

23: Dhawan is 23 Runs Short of Making it to the 6000 Club for India

Shikhar Dhawan has an aggregate of 5977 runs in 139 innings at an average of 45.28 and strike rate of 93.9 with 17 hundreds in ODI cricket. He has been one of the most prolific performers in the format in the last few years and is considered to be amongst the finest openers in ODI cricket in history. If he achieves the feat during the series he would join a select group and become only the 10th Indian batsman to reach the 6000-Plus Club in ODI cricket.

4th: Dhawan Can Become The 4th Fastest To 6000 Runs In ODI Cricket

If Shikhar Dhawan scores at least 23 runs in the series opener against Sri Lanka in Colombo on the 18th of July, he will become the 4th fastest to 6000 runs in ODI cricket history. The record is held by Hashim Amla who reached the milestone in 123 innings. Virat Kohli made it to the 6000-club in 136 innings while Kane Williamson reached there in 139.

It will be Dhawan’s 140th ODI inning when he walks out to bat in Colombo on Sunday and if he does score 23 runs on the day he would have become the fourth fastest to 6000 leaving behind Viv Richards and Joe Root who both took 141 innings each to cross the landmark.

23.56: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Bowling Average Since 2019

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has witnessed a dramatic transformation in ODI cricket since 2019 and has picked 39 wickets in just 22 innings at a strike rate of 27.5 in the format thereafter. His bowling average of 23.56 is the best in the world for a fast bowler (min. 30 wickets) since the 1st of January, 2019. 12 more wickets in the series and Kumar will become the 9th Indian pacer to take 150 or more wickets in ODI cricket.

8: Number of Wickets Needed By Chahal To Reach 100 ODI Wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal has not had a great run since 2019 but was one of India’s biggest match winners between 2017 and 2019 in limited overs’ cricket. Thus, it is not surprising that he still has impressive numbers in ODI cricket - 92 wickets in 54 matches at an average of 27.29 and strike rate of 31.4.

If he has a good series and picks at least 8 wickets, Chahal will become the joint-ninth fastest (in terms of matches) to 100 wickets in ODI history. He would have matched Bumrah who also reached the landmark in 57 matches. Rashid Khan holds the record and achieved the feat in 44 matches. The Indian record is held by Mohammed Shami who reached the 100-plus club in 56 matches.

8: Manish Pandey is 8 Runs Shy of 500 in ODI Cricket

Manish Pandey has scored 492 runs in 21 innings at an average of 35.14 and strike rate of 91.96 including a hundred and two fifties.

117.31: Hardik Pandya’s Batting Strike Rate For India

Hardik Pandya is one of the most destructive batsmen in international cricket and produced two of his highest impact ODI innings in Australia in 2020. His strike rate of 117.31 is the fourth-highest in the history of ODI cricket (min. 1000 runs) only after Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell and Jos Buttler.

67: Kuldeep Yadav’s Wicket Tally in 2017 and 2018

Kuldeep Yadav had a sensational start to his ODI career and bagged 67 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 20.07, strike rate of 25.4 and economy rate of 4.73 in the two year period 2017 and 2018. He was the third-highest wicket-taker and amongst the highest impact ODI bowlers in the world in this time-frame. His numbers have witnessed a massive dip thereafter.

