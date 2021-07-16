India vs Sri Lanka 2021: SLC Announce Squad; Check Full List

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India which will start from July 18. The series will see three ODI and same number of T20Is. Kusal Perera won’t be available. but Sri Lanka can be a formidable hosts. Here’s the full squad:

India vs England: Rishabh Pant’s Dentist Visit Possible Source of Infection, Claims Report

Dasun Shanaka – Captain

Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain

Avishka Fernando

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Pathum Nissanka

Charith Asalanka

Wanindu Hasaranga

Ashen Bandara

Minod Bhanuka

Lahiru Udara

Ramesh Mendis

Chamika Karunaratne

Dushmantha Chameera

Lakshan Sandakan

Akila Dhananjaya

Shiran Fernando

Dhananjaya Lakshan

Ishan Jayaratne

Praveen Jayawickrema

Asitha Fernando

Kasun Rajitha

Lahiru Kumara

Isuru Udana

Perera Out of Series

Former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has been ruled out of the entire limited overs series against India while fast bowler Binura Fernando will not be available for the ODIs against India due to injuries, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Friday.

“Kusal Janith Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India owing to an injury. The wicket-Keeper batsman suffered a right shoulder sprain during training," SLC said in a statement.

“Fast Bowler Binura Fernando sprained his left ankle during a practice session held yesterday (15th July, 2021). It’s a lateral ligament sprain. Fernando will be unavailable for the ODI series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka," it added.

The six-match limited overs series starts with the first of three ODIs on July 18.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here