India vs Sri Lanka 2021: SLC Announce Squad; Check Full List

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India which will start from July 18. The series will see three ODI and same number of T20Is. Kusal Perera won’t be available. but Sri Lanka can be a formidable hosts. Here’s the full squad:
Dasun Shanaka – Captain
Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain
Avishka Fernando
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Pathum Nissanka
Charith Asalanka
Wanindu Hasaranga
Ashen Bandara
Minod Bhanuka
Lahiru Udara
Ramesh Mendis
Chamika Karunaratne
Dushmantha Chameera
Lakshan Sandakan
Akila Dhananjaya
Shiran Fernando
Dhananjaya Lakshan
Ishan Jayaratne
Praveen Jayawickrema
Asitha Fernando
Kasun Rajitha
Lahiru Kumara
Isuru Udana
Perera Out of Series
Former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has been ruled out of the entire limited overs series against India while fast bowler Binura Fernando will not be available for the ODIs against India due to injuries, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Friday.
“Kusal Janith Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India owing to an injury. The wicket-Keeper batsman suffered a right shoulder sprain during training," SLC said in a statement.
“Fast Bowler Binura Fernando sprained his left ankle during a practice session held yesterday (15th July, 2021). It’s a lateral ligament sprain. Fernando will be unavailable for the ODI series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka," it added.
The six-match limited overs series starts with the first of three ODIs on July 18.
