India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Sri Lanka to Miss Out on Three Key Players Due to Injury

Sri Lanka, who will be playing to save the T20I series in Colombo, will be missing out on three players due to injury concerns. Bhanuka Rajpaksa, Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka won’t be featuring in the playing eleven against India, it has been confirmed. Rajapaska was instrumental in saving some pride for the home team after he slammed a half-century in the 3rd ODI. He had injured his finger and was also not able to take the field in the T20I series opener; he has been ruled out for the entire series.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021, 2nd T20I Preview: All Eyes on Sanju Samson as India Look for Series Win

Nissanka is the second injury on the list; he was hit on his arm during a net session. Asalanka also injured his hamstring and his inclusion in the next game remains doubtful. He has stood out for the team so far by being the second-highest run-scorer in the ODIs. In the first T20I as well, Asalanka looked impressive and scored 44 from 26 balls.

Things are not looking good for the hosts who are no longer a force to reckon with in world cricket. There was a time when they used to have players like Sanath Jaysuriya, Marven Atapattu and most recently Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardena. But it seems their assembly line has dried up and they are losing series one after another. They had showed no resistance as they lost in England recently. Some of the former cricketers are really not impressed.

“When India scored 160-odd, they would have thought of winning this because you can expect Sri Lanka to commit mistakes frequently. To chase a target like this, you needed one or two partnerships. At least one batsman should have scored 70-odd runs and you could have crossed the line. But there was no strategy from this Sri Lankan team," former Pak cricketer and now a TV analyst Ramiz Raja said on his Youtube channel.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here