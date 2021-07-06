India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Suryakumar Yadav Looking to Start from Scratch in Sri Lanka

Suryakumar Yadav, who has made a name for himself playing for Mumbai Indians at IPL, will have a new challenge in Sri Lanka altogether. The 30-year-old had to work really hard to make it this far and now it’s time to build on the good show of all those years as he gears up to play the first ODI against Sri Lanka. When asked about his journey so far, Suryakumar said he hasn’t done anything specific to reach the international scene.

“I think I have been doing the same thing that I have been doing for my franchise back in the IPL," Suryakumar Yadav said on Tuesday. “Even in my debut series (against England), I did not do anything different. I have been enjoying that (attacking) role really well in whatever position they tell me to bat. I will stay the same. I will just go out there and express myself like I always do. I enjoy doing that."

He knows playing in Sri Lanka will be a new challenge and he will have to do what he has been doing all those years. Starting every innings from scratch.

“I think that was a completely different challenge. Like for a batter, every time you go in or play a different game, you start from scratch. So this also I’ve to start from zero. This is a different series, but the challenge remains the same - I’ve to go out and perform the same way I did. So pressure will be there because if there’s no pressure, there’s no fun. It’ll be a great challenge and I am really looking forward to it."

When asked about former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga’s remark that India have sent their second string side, he replied he didn’t pay any heed to it.

“Not really [thinking about it]," he said. “Everyone is completely focused. The way the practice sessions are going, the way the game went yesterday, it’s going completely fine and we’re really excited about the challenge. We’re not thinking about that. We’re just here to have some fun, enjoy this series completely and take a lot of positives from here."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here