India vs Sri Lanka 2021: 'That IPL Performance Will Definitely Boost His Performance In Sri Lanka' - Irfan Pathan Showers Praise On Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has witnessed a dramatic change in his batting fortunes after being dropped post the infamous Day and Night Adelaide Test Down Under in December 2020. The destructive opening batsman has scored heaps of runs in domestic cricket and the IPL at a lightning strike rate and is back in the national mix for India. Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan showered praise on Shaw and backed him to come good on the limited overs’ tour of Sri Lanka.

Shaw had a tough couple of years between 2019 and 2020- he fought depression in 2019 before getting into a low after being dropped from the India Test squad post his failure in Adelaide in December 2020. He had also witnessed a dramatic change in fortunes in the 2020 IPL in the UAE ending the tournament with a string of single-digit scores.

A determined Shaw did not give up and went back to do the hard yards in training where he worked on his fitness and technical flaws and then came back with a big bang in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The dynamic right-hander was the highest run-getter of India’s premier domestic One-Day tournament amassing a record 827 runs in 8 matches at a stunning strike rate of 138.29 with 4 hundreds. He was also in scintillating form for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 scoring 308 runs in 8 innings again at a blistering scoring rate of 166.48 - scoring big runs at the top of the order at a high strike rate annihilating the opposition bowling attacks.

Speaking on a show on Star Sports, Pathan lavished praise on Shaw and stated that he believed that the right-hander will come good in Sri Lanka and build on what he achieved in domestic cricket in India.

“He will be able to capitalize on the performance he gained in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. So, what he did, he went out to domestic cricket after his poor run last year in the IPL. He scored tons of runs in domestic cricket and then he tried to replicate the same in the IPL – he was able to do it consistently as well," quoted Pathan.

Apart from the sheer volume of runs and the rate at which he scored them, Shaw also went back to the drawing board and ironed out his technical flaws and this left Pathan very impressed with the opener.

“The way he did it – with the right technique – he did some adjustment in the technique. His bat is coming close to his body – which is fantastic – he is very, very still, that helps, and if he is scoring in domestic cricket then he can score in international cricket as well. So, that IPL performance confidence will definitely boost his performance in Sri Lanka as well," stated Pathan.​

