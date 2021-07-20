India vs Sri Lanka 2021: They Should Not be Ignored for T20 World Cup-Harbhajan Singh on Young Duo

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wants players like Ishan Kishan and Prithvi Shaw in India’s squad for T20 World Cup even if the selectors have to omit a senior player to make it happen. Speaking to ‘Sports Tak’, Bhajji said Team India needs players like Kishan and Shaw who are now known to play their natural game.

“They should not be ignored based on their performances. Even if selectors have to replace a senior player, they should go ahead and do it. I also feel Suryakumar Yadav has sealed his place for the T20 World Cup. He not only plays an attacking brand of cricket but is also capable of preserving his wicket and scoring quickly at the same time.”

He said that both the youngsters are very much capable of taking on the challenges in international cricket.

“You can judge a player on his performances. The way Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan have batted in an international game shows how capable they are and it will be difficult to ignore them for the T20 World Cup. If you want to win the World Cup you need players like them. They don’t see who is bowling in the opposition. They just back their natural game,” Harbhajan said.

Ishan Kishan made a stunning debut as he hit a half-century in the first of the three match ODI series against Sri Lanka. He slammed 59 off just 42 balls and made sure that India maintain a flying start in the innings. After the game he shared a post where he said his dream is finally becoming a reality.

“My dream turning into reality and there is no better feeling. Wearing the India blue is such an honor. Thank you everyone for your wishes and support. The goal remains to continue the hard work, giving it my all for my country," he captioned the post on Instagram.Thanks to his quick-fire innings, India made a mockery of Sri Lanka’s target of 263 as they chased down the total with 14 overs to spare.

