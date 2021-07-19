India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Told Everyone Will Hit First Ball for Six, Says Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan made a stunning debut as he hit a half-century in the first of the three match ODI series against Sri Lanka. He slammed 59 off just 42 balls and made sure that India maintain a flying start in the innings. After the game he shared a post where he said his dream is finally becoming a reality.

“My dream turning into reality and there is no better feeling. Wearing the India blue is such an honor. Thank you everyone for your wishes and support. The goal remains to continue the hard work, giving it my all for my country," he captioned the post on Instagram.Thanks to his quick-fire innings, India made a mockery of Sri Lanka’s target of 263 as they chased down the total with 14 overs to spare.

Earlier speaking on Sony Sports, he revealed that hitting his first ball for a six was pre-planned.

“Actually, everyone knew it, inside also I had already told everyone that once I go, wherever the first ball is, I will hit it for a six. Because the odds were in my favor - birthday plus a good pitch and I was playing my first ODI and I felt I could target him," he said.

“The most special thing was that it was my birthday and I was playing my first ODI. Everyone asks for a return gift, so I always wanted to give it by playing a good knock and helping the team win," he added.

He also highlighted the role of new coach Rahul Dravid in his success.

“Dravid Sir had already told me during the practice sessions that I will bat at No.3. So whatever practice I had to do with the new ball, obviously I was doing for a long time. It was not something that we decided during the match, it was decided beforehand," Kishan said.

