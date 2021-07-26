India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Twitterati Compare Ishan Kishan's Lightening Stumping With MS Dhoni

After clinching the 3-match ODI series, Team India has kick-started the T20I series against Sri Lanka in Colombo with a victory. Several players from Suryakumar Yadav to Bhuvneshwar Kumar are to be lauded for their remarkable contribution to the victory. However, it was wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan who impressed the followers of the game most. His lightning-fast stumping in the first T20I reminded many of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Kishan’s glovework not only helped debutant Varun Chakravarthy scalp his maiden international wicket but also took India a little closer to the win.

The stumping took place in the 18th over when Sri Lanka required 42 runs to emerge victorious in the game. As Varun bowled the famous carrom ball, Sri Lankan cricketer Dasun Shanaka wanted to push at it but lost his balance. When Dasun’s front foot came off the ground, Kishan, like a lightning, collected the ball and dismantled the stumps. For the viewers and commentators, it appeared that the batsman’s foot was fixed on the ground. The batters too ran for a single without giving a thought to the possible dismissal.

However, when the on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena went up to the third umpire, it was learned that the batsman’s foot was in the air for a fraction of seconds. It was exactly at that moment, Kishan dismantled the stumps. The end result came in the favour of the Indian side.

Some Twitterati were reminded of Dhoni’s stumping, while one of them called him ‘2nd on-field Dhoni.’

The Sri Lankan squad, after restricting the visitors to 164, got a solid start with the bat. It appeared that the Islanders will be able to win the match quite easily. But as soon as Deepak Chahar picked the precious wicket of Asalanka, the batting line-up of the hosts collapsed. One after the other, the cricketers gave away their wickets and with 10 balls remaining, India won the first T20I by 39 runs.

