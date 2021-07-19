India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Virender Sehwag's Cryptic Post on Prithvi Shaw Floors Fans

Virender Sehwag has shared another cryptic post in praise of youngster Prithvi Shaw who slammed 43 off just 24 balls against Sri Lanka in the first ODI. It was his innings that actually gave India the momentum and they made a mockery of SL target of 263. The Men in Blue chased down the total in 36.4 overs (with 14 overs to spare).

Shaw was absolutely unforgiving in the first six overs and Sehwag’s post made a slot of sense. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

“Aj humara jalwa raha pehle six overs" he captioned the post referring to Shaw’s exploits in the initial stage of the innings. He posted a picture of himself alongside Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar and Shaw is often referred as an amalgamation of the three legends. In the past several experts had said that Shaw has a bit of Lara, Sehwag and Tendulkar in him.

Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan Finished the Chase in 15 Overs - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan lauded India’s young brigade after their crushing win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo, saying Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan effectively finished the chase in 15 overs. Chasing 263, Shaw smacked 43 off 24 while Kishan, at No. 3, made 59 off 42 to set up India’s huge win. India chased it down in just 36.4 overs.

“When we batted, it was great to watch Prithvi and Ishan from the other end. I was telling them to take it easy, it’s a great strength to have them. The way the young boys play IPL, get so much exposure, their confidence level is very high," Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.“The way Prithvi and Ishan batted, they finished the game in first 15 overs. After that we were just knocking around. I thought about it (his hundred) but there were not many runs left. So the focus was on being not out. Even when Surya came in and batted, it looked so easy. I was like maybe I have to improve my skill."

