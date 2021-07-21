India vs Sri Lanka 2021: 'Well Done DC & Surya'-Message from India Captain Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli led congratulatory messages for the other Indian team on Twitter after Deepak Chahar led them to a stunning win against Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Colombo. Chahar remained unbeaten on 69 as India knocked off the winning runs with three wickets to spare.

Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure. 🇮🇳— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 20, 2021

A stunning unbeaten 69 from Deepak Chahar helped India snatch win from the jaws of defeat in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India were 193 for 7 chasing 276 when Chahar, along with Bhuvneshwar, produced a rearguard effort to help India win in the last over. Bhuvneshwar was unbeaten on 19 off 28, providing ample support to Chahar. The duo had also bagged five wickets between them with the ball and capped it with an unbroken 84-run stand.

India B-Eat Sri Lanka 2-0. #SLvIND— Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2021

India’s chase started on a brisk note just like in the first ODI, but Sri Lanka came with much better plans this time. Learning from the first game, SL got spin on early and it worked wonders as Hasaranga’s googly hit Prithvi Shaw’s stumps, the opener gone for 13 off 11. Ishan Kishan, who made a brisk fifty on Sunday, looked to be positive but chopped on against Kasun Rajitha. Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey steadied the ship briefly but the skipper fell to Hasaranga, looking to flick him across the line and missing to be LBW.

Two calm fast bowlers in a run chase! This is absolutely top class batting under pressure from Chahar and Bhuvi— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 20, 2021

India were 65 for 3 but that didn’t stop them from batting briskly; Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey were full of intent in their 50-run stand. However, an unfortunate run out ended Pandey’s promising knock of 37 (31). Suryakumar’s straight drive hit the bowler’s finger before the stumps, and Pandey was caught backing up too far.Hardik Pandya fell in the same over, chipping Dasun Shanaka to mid wicket for 0.

