India vs Sri Lanka 2021: What Happened when the Neighbours Met Last Time

India vs Sri Lanka cricket matches have always had a special charm and whenever the two sides encounter, it brings the best out of individuals as fans have seen so far. The last time India faced their southern neighbourswas in Sri Lanka’s tour of India in 2017, for a three-match Test series, three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series. The clashes were memorable as out of the three Test matches played, India won one Test match while the other two were drawn. In white-ball cricket, India won the ODI series 2-1 and clean swept the T20I series 3-0.

Renewing their rivalry once again, India are slated to play three ODI matches and three T20Is in Sri Lanka. Reviving the memories between the two sides, fans surely recall the time when ‘HIT-MAN’ Rohit Sharma turned explosive and hammered the Lankans left, right and center. In the second ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka on December 13, 2017 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, fans in attendance witnessed absolute carnage.

On a batting surface, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first after winning the first ODI match in a low scoring affair.However, the decision backfired immensely as the Lankans and fans in attendance saw Rohit bashing the bowlers all over the ground. The ‘HIT-MAN’ went on to smash 208 runs in 153 deliveries, hammering 13 fours and 12 sixes in Mohali. Shikhar Dhawan (68) and Shreyas Iyer (88) pitched in with helpful runs, but Rohit took the duty to ensure India got all the runs they could. With Rohit scoring his third ODI double century, India went on to post a mammoth 392/4 in 50 overs.

Sri Lanka tried to fight back as Angelo Matthews scored a century to keep Lanka’s hopes alive, but a clinical and disciplined Indian side kept their neighbours reeling at all times. Yuzvendra Chahal’s 3/66 and Jasprit Bumrah with 2/43 helped India win the match by 141 runs.The series being levelled 1-1 after two exciting and thrilling matches, the ODI series decider saw partners in crime, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra weave their magic.

In the chase, while Rohit was dismissed for 7, Dhawan took on the role and smashed an 85-ball century. Iyer once again stepped with the needful runs by scoring a handy 65 before being dismissed. India went on to win the match by 8 wickets and won the ODI series 2-1.

