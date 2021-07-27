India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal On Cusp of Special Record Against Sri Lanka

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is on the verge of another record as he looks to play the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Chahal, who had a good outing so far in the Lankan Isles, could become the highest wicket-taker against Sri Lanka in T20 cricket if takes one more wicket. The 31-year-old has so far accounted for 15 wickets against the hosts in the shortest format of the game, and is currently tied with England pacer Chris Jordan in this regard. The likes of Dwayne Bravo, former South African spinner Imran Tahir, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal, ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa have 14 scalps each to their credits while playing against the island nation.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021, 2nd T20I Preview: All Eyes on Sanju Samson as India Look for Series Win

The 31-year-old has come back strong as he went onto take 5 wickets in two ODI games against Sri Lanka. This was by no means an ordinary performance from a cricketer who was struggling to find his line and length in international cricket.

Sri Lanka to Miss Out on Three Key Players Due to Injury

The Indian team will want Sanju Samson to translate his phenomenal talent into consistent performances when they try to wrap up the T20 International series against Sri Lanka by winning the second match here on Tuesday. Having beaten Sri Lanka hollow by 38 runs in the opening encounter, the Indians are unlikely to ring in changes to the winning combination unless the team management decides to rest Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who are getting ready to link up with the red-ball team in the United Kingdom.

However, it is expected that both will at least play tomorrow and may be rested for the last game once India have sealed the series. In case there is an alternate plan then Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad might get a look-in rather than an out-of-form Manish Pandey.

(With agencies)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here