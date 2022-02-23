India vs Sri Lanka 2022, Injuries And Bio-bubble Break: Who's in, Who's Out And Why

India will host Sri Lanka for three white-ball matches followed by a two-Test series between February 24 and March 16 when the tour concludes. The two neighbours will first contest in a three-match T20I series with the opening contest in Lucknow and the remaining two in Dharamsala. The limited-overs cricket gives way to red-ball with the two Tests to be played in Mohali and Bengaluru.

For the white-ball matches, a host of names will be absent from the team sheets of either side owing to various reasons. Here’s a look at who is in and who is out for the T20I series:-

India Squad - Who Are Out?

Virat Kohli: The former India skipper has given break from the bio-bubble. In fact, he had already left the squad following the conclusion of the second T20I against West Indies after India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. He is expected to be back for the Tests.

Rishabh Pant: Like Kohli, Pant too left the bio-bubble after the second T20I against West Indies. He too is on a break and will be back for the Test series.

Shardul Thakur: The allrounder has been rested from both the T20I and Test series. He will return to action in the IPL now.

Deepak Chahar: The new-ball pacer picked up an injury during the third and final T20I match against West Indies in Kolkata. He left the field midway after sustaining a right quadriceps injury having bowled 1.5 overs. He will now be back in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav: He was chosen as the Player of the Series as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep of West Indies. Surya was fielding the slip region when he suffered a hairline fracture in his hand having earlier smashed 31-ball 65. Both Surya and Chahar will start their rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru now.

India have named no replacements for the injured duo though.

Who are in?

Jasprit Bumrah: Leader of the Indian pace attack Bumrah is back after having been rested from the West Indies series. He last played in South Africa ODIs and will be back for the SL T20Is as vice-captain.

Ravindra Jadeja: Nearly three months after he last payed international cricket, allrounder Jadeja is back having fully recovered from an injury he picked during the Kanpur Test against New Zealand in November. The forearm injury kept him out of the entire South Africa tour and the West Indies limited-overs matches at home.

Sanju Samson: Although India chief selector Chetan Sharma has said Samson has always been part of their plan, the Sri Lanka series could be a crucial point in his international career. Samson last played cricket in December 22 before a knee ligament injury kept him away from action for a significant period. In the absence of Pant and KL Rahul, Samson has returned to the T20I set up.

Sri Lanka Squad - Who Are Out?

Wanindu Hasaranga: The allrounder tested positive for covid-19 hours before the third T20I against Australia on February 15. He has reportedly tested positive again and will not be allowed to enter India without a negative RT-PCR test.

Avishka Fernando: The 23-year-old batter will miss the series due to a knee injury and it may require surgery meaning he could be out of action for several months.

Ramesh Mendis: The allrounder sustained a thumb fracture while batting in the nets. Mendis was part of Sri Lanka squad for Australia T20I series but didn’t play a single game due to the injury.

Nuwan Thushara: The fast bowler picked up a side strain in the middle of his spell during the third T20I against Australia earlier this month.

Who are in?

Ashian Daniel: Despite the setbacks, Sri Lanka have included just one new name in their T20I squad for the India series. The 21-year-old Daniel is an offspinner and has been rewarded for his impressive List A form.

