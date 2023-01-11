India vs Sri Lanka 2023 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs SL Coverage on TV And Online

India clinched a convincing 67-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening ODI to kick off the series on a winning note. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now aim to carry forward the winning momentum as they are set to square the reigning Asia Cup winners off in the second ODI on Thursday. The penultimate fixture between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Indian batting unit was in stellar form as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 373 in first ODI. Virat Kohli registered his 45th ODI ton to take India’s score to a higher level.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka offered a sensational fight back after clinching a century. However, his valiant batting went in vain as the hosts could only reach 306.

Ahead of Thursday’s second ODI between India and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

When will the 2nd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played?’

The second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 12, Thursday.

Where will the second ODI match India vs Sri Lanka be played?

The second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the second ODI match India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

