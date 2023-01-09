India vs Sri Lanka 2023: Check Out the Probable XIs For The 1st ODI

After securing a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in the T20I series, Team India will be aiming to carry forward the winning momentum in the ODI series as well. The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The next two T20I matches will take place on January 12 and 15 in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

Skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to make a comeback to international cricket in the ODIs against Sri Lanka. Rohit had suffered a thumb injury during the first ODI against Bangladesh back in December last year. However, there is no official word yet on Rohit’s fitness and in his absence vice-captain Hardik Pandya will lead the hosts in the three-match ODI series against the reigning Asia Cup winners. India, under Pandya’s leadership, got the better of Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series.

Other big names like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also set to return to action in the ODI series. In bowling department, ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was recently named in the India squad but as per latest reports Bumrah will not be a part of the ODI series. In absence of Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh will take charge of India pace attack.

India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

India vs Sri Lanka Full Squads

India’s squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka squad for ODI series against India: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madusha

