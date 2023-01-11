India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Kolkata Weather Update & Pitch Report for Thursday’s IND vs SL match

India and Sri Lanka, Kolkata Weather forecast and pitch report: Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens will host a fifty-over match after a gap of almost two years when India will clash against Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Thursday. The two teams had last faced each other in ODIs at this venue back in 2014. A win on Thursday will help the Rohit Sharma-led side in sealing the three-match ODI series against the reigning Asia Cup winners. The hosts will head into the fixture after getting the better of their Lankan opponents by 67 runs. Star India batter Virat Kohli scored a fabulous century to power India to a brilliant win in the opening ODI.

Batting first, India had registered a defendable total of 373. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill forged an opening partnership of 143 to earn a solid start for their side. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka scored a century during the run chase but his fearless batting eventually proved to be futile. Sri Lanka ultimately managed to reach 306. Speedster Umran Malik emerged as India’s best bowler after picking up three wickets in the opening encounter.

The third and final T20I of the series is scheduled to be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on January 15.

Weather report

Kolkata weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Thursday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs Sri Lanka second ODI as there is no chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 9 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 13 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 38 per cent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to assist the bowlers on Thursday. Dew can also play a factor later in the game.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

