LIVE: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Latest Updates - Unchanged India Win Toss, Opts to Bowl

cabinet. Whereas Sri Lanka will look to bounce back in order to keep the series alive.

The encounter at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on Thursday was hugely dominated by the India batters. Fifty-plus knocks from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer set the platform for India to challenge the tourists with a 200-run target. The Indian duo was charismatic in their approach as the middle order and the tail didn’t have to bat in the game.

The poor line and length of the Lankan bowlers allowed home batters to dominate. Ishan and Shreyas took them to the cleaners, smashing 15 boundaries and 5 sixes in total.

In reply, a bruised batting unit didn’t possess the firepower to nullify the wrath of the Indian bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar striking on the very first ball crushed Sri Lanka’s confidence. Later, it was Venkatesh Iyer who added to their woes with a couple of scalps and India restricted them to 137 for 6.

There were some notable contributions during the chase as well. Charith Asalanka, after surviving as DRS, went on to score an unbeaten 53 off 47 balls. Chamika Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera also contributed with some handy runs. However, it was too late by the time they started connecting the ball and got some runs.

All in all, the failure of the top-order was the root cause behind Sri Lanka succumbing to a 62-run defeat. As they shift their base to Dharamsala, Sri Lanka will look to return afresh in the game which is still wide open. The addition of Niroshan Dickwella and Dhananjaya de Silva will surely bolster the fragile batting unit. For the bowlers, it’s important to take lessons from the previous mistakes, committed in the last game and in Australia, and correct them before it’s too late.

