Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

South Africa need 330 runs to win, MIN. 20.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Indore HCS

07 Jan, 202019:00 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I on January 7 (Tuesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Indore and will begin at 19:00 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SL).

Cricketnext Staff |January 6, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I on January 7 (Tuesday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Indore and will begin at 19:00 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SL).

Sri Lanka are unlikely to forget December 22, 2017. That was the last time they faced India in a T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, and it turned out to be nothing short of a nightmare. Led by Rohit Sharma's 118 off 43 balls, India posted a whopping 260 for 5 in 20 overs, winning the game comfortably.

Sri Lanka will be glad that Rohit is not a part of the Indian side for the second T20I at the same venue on Tuesday (January 7), following a washout in the first game in Guwahati. However, they'd know what to expect given Indore is known for big scores and a superb batting pitch.

It also means there could be plenty of action in store for fans from both sides after a disappointment in Guwahati, where no play was possible despite driers, rollers and irons trying their best. The fans in the stadium deserved better facilities to ensure play, but while that debate rages on, both India and Sri Lanka would have felt robbed off valuable T20I time in the lead up to the World Cup later this year.

Both sides now have two matches in the series to figure out their combinations with the World Cup in mind.

There was enough indication in Guwahati that India will not be tinkering too much with their line up, especially in the batting. The Sri Lanka series could have perhaps be seen as a chance to give Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson a run, but that wasn't to be, at least in the first game. India stuck to the order they have been using in recent series, with Shikhar Dhawan coming in for Rohit being the only notable, and obvious, change.

Thus India are making it clear that their first choice batsmen are more or less fixed. The onus is now on Dhawan to fight for a spot, given KL Rahul has been in fine form and Rohit will take back his spot once he returns. Virat Kohli called the decision between Rahul and Dhawan a tough one to make, and both players will be looking to make that tougher in the remaining two matches. The pitch in Indore will give both the license to attack.

The rest of the order is as expected, with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant handling the middle order and all-rounders Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar to follow.

The focus will be on the bowling unit, which has been boosted by Jasprit Bumrah's return. India's bowlers struggled against the West Indies in Bumrah's absence, and Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga said they'd be looking to target them once again as he expects Bumrah to be rusty after injury. Bumrah will be keen to show otherwise.

Sri Lanka have been up and down in T20Is in recent times. They swept Pakistan 3-0 in their own den with a second-string side, but lost to Australia in the same scoreline down under.

They have a fairly young squad with the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka and Oshada Fernando, the heroes of their win in Pakistan. They also some experience as they've got back Angelo Mathews for the series. The all-rounder hasn't played in the format since August 2018 owing to multiple injuries, but Sri Lanka have shown faith in him at the very beginning of the World Cup year.

There's only a short turnaround between the two matches, but sides should be eager to go given the washout in the first match. With no rain expected, Indore could provide exactly what Guwahati couldn't - an action-packed game of cricket.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan

India vs Sri Lanka 2020India vs Sri Lanka Live StreamingIndia vs Sri Lanka When and Where to watchIndore T20I

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more