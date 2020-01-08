India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Match at Indore: As It Happened

SIX: This time Kohli pulls Kumara and he connects. A big six by the skipper ends the match as India win by 7 wickets. They take a 1-0 lead in the series. A well-deserved win for the Indians.
22:07 (IST)
OUT: In a bid to finish the match with a six, Iyer loses his wicket. He tries to pull Kumara for a six but gets caught in the deep by Shanaka. India are 137/3.
22:02 (IST)
FOUR: Boundaries coming easy for the Indians now as kohli guides the ball through fine leg for a four. Malinga must be disappointed with this bowling effort. India are 127/2.
21:52 (IST)
FOUR: Kumara comes back into the attack. Sri Lanka need quick wickets here or it will be an easy win for India. Iyer hits one past the bowler for a four. After 14 overs India are 99/2.
21:41 (IST)
OUT: And Hasaranga has the second wicket as well as he traps Dhawan in front of the wickets. He is LBW for 32. India are 86/2.
21:37 (IST)
FOUR: Shanaka is bowling well at the moment by not giving away too many runs. But what Sri Lanka need is wickets. Meanwhile Dhawan pulls one for a four. India are now 85/1 after 11 overs.
21:29 (IST)
OUT: Hasaranga has a wicket here. The leg spinner bowls a googly and Rahul misreads it. He is castled for a well-made 45. India are now 71/1.
21:08 (IST)
FOUR: De Silva comes into the attack now and Rahul plays an inside-out shot for a four. He is in great form. Meanwhile Isuru Udana has done some serious damage to his knee. He limps out of the field. After four overs India are 39/0.
21:02 (IST)
FOUR: A fullish delivery and Rahul just pounces on it to get a four through covers. Excellent shot by the man in form. He follows it up with a similar shot the following delivery for a four. India are 28/0 after 3 overs.
20:57 (IST)
FOUR: Lahiru Kumara comes on for the second over. Rahul flicks one on the leg side for a four. Wasn't the best of shots there though. India are 16/0 after 2 overs.
20:38 (IST)
Bumrah manages to concede three consecutive boundaries in his and India's final over but SL have only managed 142-9 in their 20 overs, a target that shouldn't trouble India too much given the conditions.
20:29 (IST)
OUT! Thakur gets his first wicket of the game as Dhananjaya goes for a big shot but only manages to scoop one to Dube at mid-off, who takes a few steps back and catches easily.
20:23 (IST)
OUT! Bumrah bowls a wonderfully disguised slower ball that Dasun Shanaka goes after but the ball only rattles the top of the stumps. The visitors are crumbling under pressure here.
20:14 (IST)
OUT! Saini's pace has been menacing all evening and it proves Rajapaksa's undoing too. A particularly vicious bouncer takes the edge off his bat and flies through to Pant. Sri Lanka are in trouble.
20:05 (IST)
SIX AND OUT AGAIN! Perera slams a six off Kuldeep on the first ball but he goes for another big shot on the next ball and only manages to find Shikhar Dhawan in the deep.
19:56 (IST)
SIX AND OUT! Perera welcomes Kuldeep yadav to the crease with a big six towards mid-wicket and follows that with a single. Oshada Fernando also tries to charge down the ground but is beaten in the flight and duly stumped.
19:39 (IST)
OUT! Saini cranks up the pace and bowls a point-blank yorker to rattle the stumps of Gunathilaka, who hoped to get some reprieve with the front-foot check for no-ball but has to walk. India are right back in this.
19:27 (IST)
OUT! Washington Sundar has the breakthrough. He gets Fernando to dance down the ground and go for a big shot and Saini takes the catch at mid-off. Big wicket for India given how dangerous he was looking.
19:23 (IST)
FOUR, FOUR! Bumrah comes back for his second over and is greeted by a wonderdul shot through cover-point by Gunathilaka. The over ends with Fernando whipping one towards the mid-wicket area.
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Match at Indore: As It Happened
India vs Sri Lanka (T20)
CONCLUDED
IND vs SL Cricket Scorecard (T20)
2nd T20I T20, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 07 January, 2020
Sri Lanka
142/9
(20.0) RR 7.1
India
144/3
(17.3) RR 8.22
Live blog
