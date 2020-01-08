Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Match at Indore: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 8, 2020, 9:40 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka (T20)

CONCLUDED

IND vs SL Cricket Scorecard (T20)

2nd T20I T20, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 07 January, 2020

Sri Lanka

142/9

(20.0) RR 7.1

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Captain
v/s
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
India India Captain
India

144/3

(17.3) RR 8.22

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 22:09 (IST)

    SIX: This time Kohli pulls Kumara and he connects. A big six by the skipper ends the match as India win by 7 wickets. They take a 1-0 lead in the series. A well-deserved win for the Indians. 

  • 22:07 (IST)

    OUT: In a bid to finish the match with a six, Iyer loses his wicket. He tries to pull Kumara for a six but gets caught in the deep by Shanaka. India are 137/3. 

  • 22:02 (IST)

    FOUR: Boundaries coming easy for the Indians now as kohli guides the ball through fine leg for a four. Malinga must be disappointed with this bowling effort. India are 127/2. 

  • 21:52 (IST)

    FOUR: Kumara comes back into the attack. Sri Lanka need quick wickets here or it will be an easy win for India. Iyer hits one past the bowler for a four. After 14 overs India are 99/2.

  • 21:41 (IST)

    OUT: And Hasaranga has the second wicket as well as he traps Dhawan in front of the wickets. He is LBW for 32. India are 86/2. 

  • 21:37 (IST)

    FOUR: Shanaka is bowling well at the moment by not giving away too many runs. But what Sri Lanka need is wickets. Meanwhile Dhawan pulls one for a four. India are now 85/1 after 11 overs. 

  • 21:29 (IST)

    OUT: Hasaranga has a wicket here. The leg spinner bowls a googly and Rahul misreads it. He is castled for a well-made 45. India are now 71/1. 

  • 21:08 (IST)

    FOUR: De Silva comes into the attack now and Rahul plays an inside-out shot for a four. He is in great form. Meanwhile Isuru Udana has done some serious damage to his knee. He limps out of the field. After four overs India are 39/0. 

  • 21:02 (IST)

    FOUR: A fullish delivery and Rahul just pounces on it to get a four through covers. Excellent shot by the man in form. He follows it up with a similar shot the following delivery for a four. India are 28/0 after 3 overs. 

  • 20:57 (IST)

    FOUR: Lahiru Kumara comes on for the second over. Rahul flicks one on the leg side for a four. Wasn't the best of shots there though. India are 16/0 after 2 overs. 

  • 20:38 (IST)

    Bumrah manages to concede three consecutive boundaries in his and India's final over but SL have only managed 142-9 in their 20 overs, a target that shouldn't trouble India too much given the conditions. 

  • 20:29 (IST)

    OUT! Thakur gets his first wicket of the game as Dhananjaya goes for a big shot but only manages to scoop one to Dube at mid-off, who takes a few steps back and catches easily. 

  • 20:23 (IST)

    OUT! Bumrah bowls a wonderfully disguised slower ball that Dasun Shanaka goes after but the ball only rattles the top of the stumps. The visitors are crumbling under pressure here. 

  • 20:14 (IST)

    OUT! Saini's pace has been menacing all evening and it proves Rajapaksa's undoing too. A particularly vicious bouncer takes the edge off his bat and flies through to Pant. Sri Lanka are in trouble. 

  • 20:05 (IST)

    SIX AND OUT AGAIN! Perera slams a six off Kuldeep on the first ball but he goes for another big shot on the next ball and only manages to find Shikhar Dhawan in the deep. 

  • 19:56 (IST)

    SIX AND OUT! Perera welcomes Kuldeep yadav to the crease with a big six towards mid-wicket and follows that with a single. Oshada Fernando also tries to charge down the ground but is beaten in the flight and duly stumped. 

  • 19:39 (IST)

    OUT! Saini cranks up the pace and bowls a point-blank yorker to rattle the stumps of Gunathilaka, who hoped to get some reprieve with the front-foot check for no-ball but has to walk. India are right back in this. 

  • 19:27 (IST)

    OUT! Washington Sundar has the breakthrough. He gets Fernando to dance down the ground and go for a big shot and Saini takes the catch at mid-off. Big wicket for India given how dangerous he was looking. 

  • 19:23 (IST)

    FOUR, FOUR! Bumrah comes back for his second over and is greeted by a wonderdul shot through cover-point by Gunathilaka. The over ends with Fernando whipping one towards the mid-wicket area. 

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Match at Indore: As It Happened

India vs Sri Lanka, Latest Update:SIX: This time Kohli pulls Kumara and he connects. A big six by the skipper ends the match as India win by 7 wickets. They take a 1-0 lead in the series. A well-deserved win for the Indians.

Preview: Sri Lanka are unlikely to forget December 22, 2017. That was the last time they faced India in a T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, and it turned out to be nothing short of a nightmare. Led by Rohit Sharma's 118 off 43 balls, India posted a whopping 260 for 5 in 20 overs, winning the game comfortably.

Sri Lanka will be glad that Rohit is not a part of the Indian side for the second T20I at the same venue on Tuesday (January 7), following a washout in the first game in Guwahati. However, they'd know what to expect given Indore is known for big scores and a superb batting pitch.

It also means there could be plenty of action in store for fans from both sides after a disappointment in Guwahati, where no play was possible despite driers, rollers and irons trying their best. The fans in the stadium deserved better facilities to ensure play, but while that debate rages on, both India and Sri Lanka would have felt robbed off valuable T20I time in the lead up to the World Cup later this year.

Both sides now have two matches in the series to figure out their combinations with the World Cup in mind.

There was enough indication in Guwahati that India will not be tinkering too much with their line up, especially in the batting. The Sri Lanka series could have perhaps be seen as a chance to give Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson a run, but that wasn't to be, at least in the first game. India stuck to the order they have been using in recent series, with Shikhar Dhawan coming in for Rohit being the only notable, and obvious, change.

Thus India are making it clear that their first choice batsmen are more or less fixed. The onus is now on Dhawan to fight for a spot, given KL Rahul has been in fine form and Rohit will take back his spot once he returns. Virat Kohli called the decision between Rahul and Dhawan a tough one to make, and both players will be looking to make that tougher in the remaining two matches. The pitch in Indore will give both the license to attack.

The rest of the order is as expected, with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant handling the middle order and all-rounders Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar to follow.

The focus will be on the bowling unit, which has been boosted by Jasprit Bumrah's return. India's bowlers struggled against the West Indies in Bumrah's absence, and Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga said they'd be looking to target them once again as he expects Bumrah to be rusty after injury. Bumrah will be keen to show otherwise.

Sri Lanka have been up and down in T20Is in recent times. They swept Pakistan 3-0 in their own den with a second-string side, but lost to Australia in the same scoreline down under.

They have a fairly young squad with the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka and Oshada Fernando, the heroes of their win in Pakistan. They also some experience as they've got back Angelo Mathews for the series. The all-rounder hasn't played in the format since August 2018 owing to multiple injuries, but Sri Lanka have shown faith in him at the very beginning of the World Cup year.

There's only a short turnaround between the two matches, but sides should be eager to go given the washout in the first match. With no rain expected, Indore could provide exactly what Guwahati couldn't - an action-packed game of cricket.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan

