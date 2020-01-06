India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Predicted XI: Both Teams Likely to Go Unchanged

With rain playing spoilsport in Guwahati, the three-T20I series between India and Sri Lanka moves to Indore for the second game on Tuesday.
Both teams had an opportunity to announce their XIs for the first game as toss had happened before rain arrived. Given no play was possible, there's little chance that the teams would change their XIs. Both sides are expected to play the same XI.
India had picked three pacers, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to partner Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav were named as the only two spinners in the XI.
Indore is known to be a good batting track and thus India should stick to the same combination of three-pacers and two spinners. The batting line up is as expected with Shikhar Dhawan partnering KL Rahul at the top in the absence of Rohit Sharma. There's no place yet for Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson.
Sri Lanka too are expected to play the same XI, which did not feature Angelo Mathews. The experienced all-rounder is in the squad but was not named for the first game, with Sri Lanka backing younger options like Oshada Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.
The second match begins at 7pm in Indore on Tuesday (January 7).
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga(c)
