Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

South Africa need 330 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Indore HCS

07 Jan, 202019:00 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Predicted XI: Both Teams Likely to Go Unchanged

With rain playing spoilsport in Guwahati, the three-T20I series between India and Sri Lanka moves to Indore for the second game on Tuesday.

Cricketnext Staff |January 6, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Predicted XI: Both Teams Likely to Go Unchanged

With rain playing spoilsport in Guwahati, the three-T20I series between India and Sri Lanka moves to Indore for the second game on Tuesday.

Both teams had an opportunity to announce their XIs for the first game as toss had happened before rain arrived. Given no play was possible, there's little chance that the teams would change their XIs. Both sides are expected to play the same XI.

India had picked three pacers, with Jasprit Bumrah returning to partner Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav were named as the only two spinners in the XI.

Indore is known to be a good batting track and thus India should stick to the same combination of three-pacers and two spinners. The batting line up is as expected with Shikhar Dhawan partnering KL Rahul at the top in the absence of Rohit Sharma. There's no place yet for Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka too are expected to play the same XI, which did not feature Angelo Mathews. The experienced all-rounder is in the squad but was not named for the first game, with Sri Lanka backing younger options like Oshada Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

The second match begins at 7pm in Indore on Tuesday (January 7).

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga(c)

India vs Sri Lanka 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more