India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal Among Others in Fray for Debut as Key Players Ruled Out Due to Covid-19

With Covid saga now hitting Indian cricket, the team management will have some tough time picking the playing eleven for tonight’s second T20I match. Eight key players: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan are ruled out for the entire series as they were among the close contacts of Krunal Pandya who got infected with Covid-19. In such a scenario all the eyes will be on the team sheet as the situation has become dicey.

Stalwarts including skipper Dhawan will be unavailable; therefore, a number of youngsters like Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaekwad may get T20 debuts. Also in line for a debut could be young Chatan Sakariya who has impressed in IPL 2021. Chahal’s absence means Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy comes in. Sanju Samson will too get a sure-shot chance. Bhuvneshwar becomes the automatic choice for captain. This is our probable playing XI:

Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rahul Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakrawarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Chetan Sakariya.

