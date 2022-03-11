India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The second Test between Sri Lanka and India will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from March 12 to March 16. The last Test of the two-match series is a pink-ball game and thus the match will kickstart at 2:00 pm IST.

The opening Test ended with India taking a 1-0 lead. Rohit Sharma’s side scored a massive victory by an innings and 222 runs. Opting to bat first, India hammered the Sri Lankan bowlers all over the park to post a total of 574 runs. Ravindra Jadeja registered his highest Test score with a knock of 175 runs.

Batting in the second and third innings, Sri Lanka flattened with the willow. The visitors scored 174 and 178 runs in their two batting innings to lose by an innings. Pathum Nissanka was the only player to score 50+ runs as he slammed 61 runs during Sri Lanka’s first batting innings.

When will the 2nd Test match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The second Test between the two sides will be played from March 12 to March 16.

Where will the 2nd Test match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The encounter will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru .

What time will the 2nd Test match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

India vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

India vs Sri Lanka match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL 2nd Test, India probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel

IND vs SL 2nd Test, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against India: Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara

