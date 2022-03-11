India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - Pitch Report, Stadium Records

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Pitch Report, 2nd Test, India vs Sri Lanka: Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is all set to host the third pink-ball Test for India at home. The last Test of the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from March 12 to March 16. India were a dominant force in the first Test as they registered a big victory by an innings and 222 runs.

The team outclassed the visitors in all the facets of the game be it batting, bowling, or fielding. After a one-sided affair in the first Test, the fans are predicting another easy win for the hosts to win the series by 2-0. However, the pink ball can pup up a difficult challenge for the home side.

India will have to be at their best in Bengaluru as playing under lights can change the dynamics of the pitch. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, need to make some quick fixes in their squad to ensure that they don’t lose the series. The visitors need to put more thought into their batting line-up for the second game.

Advertisement

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, pitch report:

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a balanced track that has something to offer to both the batters and bowlers. The conditions will favor the willow wielders in the initial overs. The batters will find it easy to score in the first half of the game. However, pacers are expected to rule the game under the lights. It will be tough for the team to bat in the fourth innings. Thus, the captain winning the toss should opt to bat first.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru records (Tests):

Total matches played: 23

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won batting second: 5

Average 1st Inns score: 362

Average 2nd Inns score: 314

Average 3rd Inns score: 314

Average 4th Inns score: 183

Highest Total: 626/10 (150.2) by India vs Pakistan

Lowest score chased: 103/10 (38.4) by Afghanistan vs India

Highest score chased: 262/5 (63.2) by India vs New Zealand

Lowest scored defended: 112/10 (35.4) by Australia vs India

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here