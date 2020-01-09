Will India look to test their bench strength in the third and final Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka, or still to their winning combination? That will be the focus in the lead up to Friday's game in Pune.
The short three-match series was shortened even further with rain washing out the Guwahati T20I. India won the second match in Indore in a convincing fashion, leaving only one match in the series.
Given India's dominance in the game and Sri Lanka's struggles with inexperience, the third game could be a good opportunity for India to try out the likes of Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson, who have been trying hard to break into the batting order. India cannot lose the series and might use the chance to test their combinations for the T20 World Cup.
Kohli is expected to stick with the same side once again. The slow nature of the pitch however may force the inclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal in the XI but that depends on what the pitch looks like on Friday.
As far as weather is concerned, skies will be clear with no presence of any clouds whatsoever during the night time in Pune. The match starts at 7 pm and the pitch is going to receive sunshine through out the day, as suggested by Accuweather. But there is no chance of rain on Friday, 10 January, the forecast says.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I in Pune: Slow Track and No Rain Expected
The short three-match series was shortened even further with rain washing out the Guwahati T20I. India won the second match in Indore in a convincing fashion, leaving only one match in the series.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBridgetown
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020
SL v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMAPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020
NAM v OMAPune MCAS All Fixtures
Team Rankings