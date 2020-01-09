India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV & Online
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I on January 10 (Friday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played in Pune and will begin at 19:00 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SL).
